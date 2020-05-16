More of Iowa reopening

This week./// now let's take a look at the timeline for iowa.

This friday movie theaters, zoos, museums and wedding reception venues will be allowed to reopen.

One week from tomorrow bars can reopen at half capacity.

They'll have to follow the same public health guidelines as reopened restaurants.

On june 1st?

Schools can resume schoo?

Sponsored activities and learning.

This can include baseball and softball.

At the risk of sounding like an infomercial... but wait there's more!

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live with the details nick?

George and katie?

If you want to get away from it all, mcintosh woods state park here in ventura just might be a good place to spend the weekend.

Restrooms, shower facilities and cabins will be open once again to campers.

There are a few additionalg in place though.

Only six overnight campers will be allowed per campsite?

And you are not allowed to have any outside visitors to your campsite.

If renting a cabin is more your cup of tea, you will need to bring your own dishes and pots and pans?

Those are being taken out to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier today, i spoke with camper connie hickle, who is glad to see things reopen, once you start, you know, playing, the children playing and it's too close, that's when i think we might see some problems, but i think people are smart, we'll be fine.

Iowa ??r also said beaches will be open out here as well, so with the warmer weather this weekend, it might not be a bad idea to work on your tan and practice your social distancing too!

Live in ventura, thank you nick.

Shelters, lodges, and playground equipment are still off