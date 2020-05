Nation Continues To Reopen As CDC Releases Detailed Road Map For Reopening Establishments Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:16s - Published 54 minutes ago Nation Continues To Reopen As CDC Releases Detailed Road Map For Reopening Establishments The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quietly rolled out detailed guidelines for establishments ranging from schools to restaurants to mass transit that are beginning to reopen as states start to ease restrictions imposed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News Nation Continues To Reopen As CDC Releases Detailed Road Map For Reopening Establishments https://t.co/1jjuMPhxVF https://t.co/BriqoRxZuZ 1 hour ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Document Shows White House’s Plan to Reopen Country is Less Restrictive Than CDC’s Guidelines



The White House decided to provide less restrictive and detailed guidelines for Americans to combat the coronavirus compared to reopening plans set by the nation’s leading public health institute... Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago