Sunnyside district weighs new CDC guidelines for schools

The Sunnyside USD is what to do with students in the fall.

THE FALL.

THE C-D-C ISSUED ALONG LIST OF NEW SAFETYGUIDELINES FOR SCHOOLS.

ISPOKE WITH SUNNYSIDE'SSUPERINTENDENT TO FIND OUTWHAT HE THINKS ABOUT THERECOMMENDATIONS.IT'S THE MILLION DOLLARQUESTION RIGHT NOW.

HOW WILLELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGHSCHOOL STUDENTS CONTINUE THEIREDUCATION -- STARTING THISFALL?

THAT'S WHAT SUNNYSIDESUPERINTENDENT STEVE HOLMESWILL HAVE TO ANSWER SOON.

HOWWE LAND, HOWEVER, IN THEBEGINNING OF THE SCHOOL YEAR-- THERE ARE STILL TWO GOODMONTHS TO REALLY GET MORECLEAR GUIDELINES AND SEE HOWTHINGS PROGRESS.

HOLMES SAYSSUPERINTENDENTS ACROSS THECOUNTRY ARE SHARING IDEAS ONHOW TO ADJUST TO THE C-D-CGUIDELINES.

THE FOCUS -- HESAYS -- IS ON 5 MAJOR AREAS.IDENTIFICATION OF ILLNESS --HOW YOU'RE GOING TO PROCEED IFSOMEONE GETS SICK.

HOW ARE YOUGOING TO CLEAN YOUR BUILDINGS.TRANSPORTATION -- HOW WE'REGOING TO SERVE FOOD -- ANDWHAT'S THE EDUCATION MODELWE'RE GOING TO PUT IN PLACE.HOLMES AND THE GOVERNING BOARDARE CONSIDERING FOUR OPTIONS-- A RETURN TO THE TRADITIONALSETTING -- STAGGERING SCHOOLDAYS -- REMOTE LEARNING -- ORA HYBRID OF THESE EDUCATIONMODELS -- THERE'S ALSO ANOTHERBIG ISSUE TO TACKLE -- THECOSTS ASSOCIATED WITH THERECOMMENDATIONS.

THE C-D-CSUGGESTS SOCIAL DISTANCING ANDLIMITED INTERACTION BETWEENSTUDENTS SHOULD BE MAINTAINED-- IN CLASSROOMS AND ON BUSES.44:59 YOU HAVE ONE STUDENT INEVERY OTHER SEAT IN A BUS.

IHAVE CERTAIN ROUTES THAT HAVE50 STUDENTS ON THE BUS.

THATWOULD TAKE 5 TRIPS.

45:0545:11 THAT'S MORE DRIVERS --MORE BUSES.

THE STATESUPERINTENDENT IS ADDRESSINGTHE ADDED EXPENSES.

KATHYHOFFMAN ANNOUNCED SHE'S NOWSEEKING FEDERAL FUNDS TO HELPCOVER THE COSTS.

COSTS THATCOULD CONTINUE -- HOLMES SAYS-- BEYOND THE NEXT SCHOOLYEAR.

THIS IS GOING TO CHANGETHE WAY WE'RE LOOKING ATSCHOOL MOVING FORWARD AT LEASTFOR TWO YEARS -- AT LEASTTHAT'S WHAT I ANTICIPATE.HOLMES SAYS HE'S COMING UPWITH OPTIONS ON HOW STUDENTSWILL RETURN TO SCHOOL -- ANDWILL SEND OUT SURVEYS TOPARENTS IN A FEW WEEKS TO GETTHEIR REACTIONS.