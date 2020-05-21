CDC Releases Guidelines for opening schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an extensive list of ‘guidelines’ for schools to follow when they open up in the fall.

In addition to the obvious increase in cleaning... there are a number of changes being suggested.

The centers for disease control and prevention has categorized opening schools into low, more, and high levels of risk.

Low is virtual-only activities.

More risk is small in-person classes with students grouped 6 feet apart, and high risk for full-sized in person classes with no spacing.

The cdc is recommending students and staff wear face coverings throughout the day.

Desks should be 6 feet apart and facing the same direction when feasible.

Physical barriers such as sneeze guards and partitions should be used where it's difficult to keep individuals less than 6 feet apart, and floors and sidewalks should be marked off with distance lines.

Students are encouraged to bring their own lunch, use disposable utensils and dishes, and remain in the classroom while they eat.

Dining halls and playgrounds should remain closed if possible.

Otherwise the areas should be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

While the busing guidelines are not detailed arrival and drop-off times should be staggered to minimize contact.

Field trips, assemblies, performances, and even parent teacher meetings are encouraged to be virtual activities.

There are a number of staffing issues that present challenges as well.

The cdc recommends offering options like telework, and modified job responsibilities that limit exposure for staff at higher risk for severe illness.

Leave policies should be flexible and not punish people for taking time off.

All staff should be trained on safety protocols, and there should be bacup roster oftrainer addressing covid 19 concerns.

All school staff anfamiliesshous and how to contact them.

These are just some of the considerations, and not meant to replace any laws, rules, or regulationthat schoolmust coly with.

