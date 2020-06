BMW Group, technology - Data analytics and artificial intelligence ensure more quality and precision - in sports or in productio

Artificial intelligence can bring even greater precision to controlling highly sensitive systems in automotive production, as a pilot project in the paint shop of the BMW Group’s Munich plant has demonstrated.

Despite state-of-the-art filtration technology, the content of finest dust particles in paint lines varies depending on the ambient air drawn in.

If the dust content exceeded the threshold, the still wet paint could trap particles, thus visually impairing the painted surface.