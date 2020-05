MSU baseball field under water as floods hit locally

There are also many pathways covered in water.

On the campus of Michigan State University, the baseball field is completely underwater.

HIGH WATER FROM THIS WEEK'S RAINHAS ALSO CLOSED SEVERAL ROADSHERE IN MID-MICHIGAN.FOX 47'S KYLIE TAKES A LOOK ATSOME OF THE HARDEST HIT AREAS.THE ENTRANCE TO POTTER PARK ZOOLOOKS MORE LIKE A LAKE AS THERED CEDAR RIVER CONTINUES TOSWELL.THE ZOO HAS BEEN CLOSED BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUS, BUT NOW THEPARK OUTSIDE OF THEZOO'S GATES IS CLOSED, TOO.ZOO STAFF IS STILL ABLE TO USEAN EMERGENCY ENTRANCE TO TAKECARE OF THE ANIMALS.DAVE BOWERS WAS BIRD-WATCHING INTHE PARK.I'VE SEEN IT FLOODED A COUPLETIMES BUT NOTHING LIKE THIS.

NO,NEVER HAVE.ON M-S-U'S CAMPUS, YOU'LL NEED AKAYAK TO GET TO SPARTANSTADIUM... AND THE ENTIREBASEBALL FIELD ISUNDERWATER.IN EATON COUNTY, FLOODING CAUSEDA DRAIN TO GIVE WAY, CREATINGTHIS MASSIVE HOLE IN THEGROUND ON NORTH WHEATON ROAD.THE ROAD COMMISSION WILL COMEOUT AND THERE'S SOME ENGINEERINGTECHNIQUES THAT THEY'LLHAVE TO DO IN ORDER TO KIND OFFILL THIS IN.

THEY'LL BE ABLE TODO IT RELATIVELY QUICKLY IS MYUNDERSTANDING, AND THEY'LL BEABLE TO GET TRAVELERS BACK ONTHIS ROADWAY.THE PLAYGROUND AT WONCH PARK INOKEMOS NOW HAS A WATERSLIDE.THIS HAPPENS EVERY COUPLE YEARS.I'D CALL THIS LIKE A FIVE YEARFLOOD.

ONCE EVERY FIVE YEARS WEGET THIS MUCH WATER.

IT WAS ALITTLE BIT DISAPPOINTING THAT WECAN'T DO A LAP AROUND THEPARK.

THERE'S A NICE PATH HERE.WHILE THE EXTRA WATER IS CAUSINGAN INCONVENIENCE FOR A LOT OFPEOPLE, THERE ARE SOME WHO DON'TMIND.THIS IS UNREAL.

IT'S GOOD FORTHE WILDLIFE BUT I'M SURE IT'S ALOT OF TROUBLE FOR THE PEOPLERIGHTNOW.KYLIE KHAN FOX 47 NEWSREMEMBER NOT TO DRIVE THROUGHANY STANDING WATER.YOU DON'T KNOW HOW DEEP IT CANBE... AND THE ROAD UNDERNEATHMAY HAVE GIVEN OUT.

