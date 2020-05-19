Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

The company announced the product will no longer be sold in the US or Canada.

Johnson & Johnson has discontinued its legacy talc-based baby-powder products in the US and Canada...

nessa la agu ™ RT @cnnphilippines : Johnson & Johnson Philippines says it does not plan to discontinue sales of the talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the… 2 hours ago

Plumber RT @CBSNews : Johnson & Johnson will discontinue the sales of talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada https://t.co/7EyMOFqvs3 https://t.co/zM… 8 minutes ago