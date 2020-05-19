Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

Plumber RT @CBSNews: Johnson & Johnson will discontinue the sales of talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada https://t.co/7EyMOFqvs3 https://t.co/zM… 8 minutes ago
nessa la agu ™ RT @cnnphilippines: Johnson & Johnson Philippines says it does not plan to discontinue sales of the talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the… 2 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., CanadaDemand for talc-based Johnson & Johnson baby powder has fallen following lawsuits claiming it causes cancer, prompting the discontinuing of sales. However, the company still maintains that the product..
Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby PowderJohnson & Johnson is abandoning a product that it may be most identified with and has been selling for more than 100 years -- talc-based baby powder. Katie Johnston reports.