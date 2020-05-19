Global  

Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Johnson & Johnson to Discontinue Sales of Talc-Based Baby Powder
The company announced the product will no longer be sold in the US or Canada.
Johnson & Johnson discontinues talc baby powder in US, Canada

Johnson & Johnson has discontinued its legacy talc-based baby-powder products in the US and Canada...
The Age - Published Also reported by •NewsyReutersNewsmaxRTTNewsSeattlePI.com



Tweets about this

1Eriq

Plumber RT @CBSNews: Johnson & Johnson will discontinue the sales of talc-based baby powder in U.S., Canada https://t.co/7EyMOFqvs3 https://t.co/zM… 8 minutes ago

nessa17agu

nessa la agu ™ RT @cnnphilippines: Johnson & Johnson Philippines says it does not plan to discontinue sales of the talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder in the… 2 hours ago


Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., Canada [Video]

Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., Canada

Demand for talc-based Johnson & Johnson baby powder has fallen following lawsuits claiming it causes cancer, prompting the discontinuing of sales. However, the company still maintains that the product..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Will Stop Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson is abandoning a product that it may be most identified with and has been selling for more than 100 years -- talc-based baby powder. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published