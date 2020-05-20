Global  

Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., Canada

Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., Canada

Johnson & Johnson to End Talc-Based Powder Sales in U.S., Canada

Demand for talc-based Johnson & Johnson baby powder has fallen following lawsuits claiming it causes cancer, prompting the discontinuing of sales.

However, the company still maintains that the product is safe.

