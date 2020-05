Maxim's in Brookfield reopens doors to customers

At Maxim's in Brookfield, it's been a great week as the staff is once again able to offer customers a seat at a table.

SOME RESTAURANTS IN SOUTHEASTWISCONSIN SLOWLY OPENING UPDINING ROOMS AND OUTDOORPATIOS, UNDER NEW GUIDANCEFROM LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS.IN THIS MORNING'S WE'RE OPENSERIES, DELANEY BREY TAKES USTO MAXIM'S FAMILY RESTAURANTIN BROOKFIELD.AT MAXIM'S IN BROOKFIELD -IT'S BEEN A GREAT WEEK.

ASSTAFF IS ONCE AGAIN ABLE TOOFFER CUSTOMERS A SEAT AT ATABLE.first couple ofcustomers that were walkingthrough the door had theirarms in the air and shouting'yeah we're back'!

We hd thesame response to them we wereclapping and saying come inand make yourself at homeASTHE STATE SLOWLY REOPENS -MANAGER VALERIE COLLELO STILLREMEMBERS THDAY COVID-19FORCED MAXIM'S TO CLOSE ITDOORS.

"We were very unsure.It was a very somber day, itwas Saint Patricks Day.

It wasvery sad, we didn't know whatto expect.

We didn't know whenwe could reopen or what ourcustomers response would beNEALRY 2 MONTHS LATER -MAXIM'S HAS SURVIVED THANKS TOIT'S STAFF.

"We help eachother through bad times andgood time.

We're there foreach other.

We have a greatcommunity hereA COMMUNITY THATINCLUDES CUSTOMERS WHO ORDEREDAN CONTINUE TO ORDER CURBSIDEMEALS....: "If you want tocome in please do, but if yournot comfortable with that weare still offering ourcurbside service.

We don'twant anyone to feeluncomfortableAND THOSE WHOCHOOSE TO SIT AND STAY AWHILE.

"Know that we arepracticing CDC guidelines.

Weare wearing masks, gloves,practicing social distancingbetween our staff membersFORVALERIA AND EVERYONE ATMAXIM'S - COVID-19 MAY HAVEKEPT EVERYONE APART - BUTSLOWLY IT'S BRINGING EVERYONECLOSER TOGETHER.

: "Ourcustomers here areoverwhelmingly loyal,incredibly supportive, we'vebeen messaged and gettinggenerous support from outcustomers.

It really putsthings into perspective of howlucky we are to be a part ofthisDELANEY BREY TMJ4 NEWSIF YOU'RE LOOKING TO GET AHAIRCUT-- GET YOUR CAR FIXED,MAIL A PACKAGE OR ORDER FOOD,WE HAVE A LIST OF MORE THAN600-LOCAL BUSINESSES THATADJUSTED THE WAY THEY DOTHINGS-- TO HELP YOU SHOPSAFE.

HEAD TO TMJ4.COM SLASHOPEN TO CHECK THEM O