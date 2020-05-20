Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Late rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard was laid to rest in Alabama on Wednesday (20.05.20) after he passed away aged 87 earlier this month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Little Richard Remembered and Laid to Rest in Alabama

Little Richard's family, friends and former band members gathered for the icon's graveside funeral --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

KlaineAreDads

Nichole RT @THR: Mourners gathered at Oakwood University on Wednesday to pay their respects to the rock 'n' roll icon, many wearing face masks and… 35 seconds ago

HayleyMasonTV

Hayley Mason RT @cbs46: Little Richard remembered not just as rock ‘n’ roll pioneer but man of generosity and faith at memorial service at his alma mate… 4 minutes ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY Little Richard laid to rest at Alabama alma mater https://t.co/T91LRdeyuS 4 minutes ago

GavSpillane

Gavin Spillane RT @NME: The rock'n'roll pioneer chose his final resting place to be Oakwood University, his alma mater https://t.co/RTs7XOlokv 4 minutes ago

NME

NME The rock'n'roll pioneer chose his final resting place to be Oakwood University, his alma mater https://t.co/RTs7XOlokv 6 minutes ago

Acttophone2

DavidKim Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral in Alabama | Fox News https://t.co/5llpSVwx48 7 minutes ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral in Alabama - Fox News https://t.co/sA8jQSovc8 12 minutes ago

WEHTWTVWlocal

Eyewitness News Little Richard laid to rest at Alabama alma mater https://t.co/VZO7PAyFlp https://t.co/T25NT66emM 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘His incredible kindness & generosity to people,’ Loved ones gather to say goodbye to Little Richard [Video]

‘His incredible kindness & generosity to people,’ Loved ones gather to say goodbye to Little Richard

Dozens of people gathered to say their final goodbye to Richard Penniman – better known to the public as Little Richard. Penniman was laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 02:01Published
Little Richard buried in Huntsville cemetery [Video]

Little Richard buried in Huntsville cemetery

Little Richard buried in Huntsville cemetery

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished