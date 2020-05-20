Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Late rock 'n' roll legend Little Richard was laid to rest in Alabama on Wednesday (20.05.20) after he passed away aged 87 earlier this month.
‘His incredible kindness & generosity to people,’ Loved ones gather to say goodbye to Little RichardDozens of people gathered to say their final goodbye to Richard Penniman – better known to the public as Little Richard. Penniman was laid to rest at Oakwood Memorial Gardens on Wednesday.
