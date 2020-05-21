Global  

Thursday Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Gets $1 Billion From U.S. for COVID-19 Vaccine

Duration: 01:41s
Thursday Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Gets $1 Billion From U.S. for COVID-19 Vaccine
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus on Thursday, May 21.
Fin24.com | AstraZeneca gets over $1 billion from US to fund coronavirus vaccine

British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca on Thursday said it had secured more than $1 billion from...
News24

U.S. commits $1.2 billion to possible British COVID vaccine

The United States will pump up to $1.2 billion into developing AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19...
Reuters


AstraZeneca to make billion COVID vaccine doses if tests succeed [Video]

AstraZeneca to make billion COVID vaccine doses if tests succeed

AstraZeneca expects to be able to deliver a billion doses of a possible COVID-19 vaccine this year and next if tests are successful, adding on Thursday it should shortly get results of an early stage..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20
Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism [Video]

Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australian state and territory leaders bickered on Thursday (May 21) over whether to reopen internal borders, a major step to rejuvenating the country's A$80 billion ($50 billion) domestic tourism..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15