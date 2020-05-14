Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Americans file 2.4 million jobless claims

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Americans file 2.4 million jobless claims

Americans file 2.4 million jobless claims

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose again last week as backlogs in processing claims continue to be cleared and disruptions from the novel coronavirus unleash a second wave of layoffs, pointing to another month of staggering job losses in May.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Americans file 2.4 million jobless claims

Data out Thursday show 2.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s roughly the size of the city of Houston.

The latest figures push the nine-week tally north of 38 million.

Although the number is staggering, weekly claims have been gradually declining since hitting a record 6.9 million in the last week of March.

Still, economists say the claims number remains high because states have begun processing applications for gig workers and many others trying to access federal government benefits.

The broad shutdown of the country in mid-March has resulted in the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

The economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April, and Thursday's data points to yet another month of steep job losses in May.



Recent related news from verified sources

Over 4 million Americans file for unemployment in latest jobless report

The Labor Department says 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the total number to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsyBusiness InsiderHousingWireUSATODAY.com


U.S. weekly jobless claims grind lower but backlogs, layoffs linger

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose again last week as backlogs in processing...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxNewsy



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly 40% of Low-Income Workers Lost Their Jobs in March [Video]

Nearly 40% of Low-Income Workers Lost Their Jobs in March

Nearly 40 Percent of Low-Income Workers Lost Their Jobs in March The Federal Reserve Bank reported that nearly 40% of people with a household income under $40,000 reported a job loss. The findings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Jobless claims climb [Video]

Jobless claims climb

The number of Americans seeking first time unemployment continues its historic climb. The Labor Department reports 2.981 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Credit: WXXVPublished