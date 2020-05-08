Global  

Unemployment Claims Filed As Businesses Reopen

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
New tonight- another 2 point 4 million americans filed for unemployment last week.

That means a staggering 38 million people are now without of a job over the global health pandemic.

44news reporter joylyn bukovac is live in evansville with that side of the story.

Joylyn?

As the economy starts to reopen-- business owners hope their customer's support is continues as their employees are taken off unemployment.

Unemployment claims are still on the rise-- as businesses start opening back up.

"there's been about 16.2% of our workforce.

Our local workforce have filed for unemployment insurance."

Nearly two hundred and eighty thousand hoosiers have filed for unemployment during this health crisis.

25 thousand people have submitted a claim in southwestern indiana.

A stark difference than before the coronavirus pandemic.

"on march 14th, total, we had 115 claim forms for our region."

Illinois has seen more than seven hundred thirty thousand jobless claims. meanwhile the bluegrass state has seen upwards of two hundred forty six thousand claims. christy osborn the owner of rockhouse on the river is working to open up next week-- bringing some of their employees off of unemployment.

"we're excited we are bringing back most of our staff so they are really excited to come back and see our customers we've been missing."

On tuesday-- after memorial day-- rockhouse on the river's doors will be open-- but only one third of it's capacity can dine in-- "we are doing a certain percentage of sales, but definitely not any better of our 100 percent of where we were if we had the doors open."

Restaurants across the tri- state have closed their doors for good.

In evansville chili's, the wendy's on green river road, the east side steak and shake along with both logan's roadhouse locations are closing.

In owensboro-- golden corral and tgi friday's have will not be opening back up.

This follows the closures of tumbleweed in madisonville and bliss artisan in henderson.

"bless artisan.

We hate to see any business go in downtown henderson we feel like the more that we have, the better it is for everybody."

In evansville the businesses are looking over each other as well.

Some companies even stepping in-- paying a bill for industry workers in need.

Reporting live in evansville, jb 44news.

Right now -- numbers across the tri-state are holding steady -- with just a



