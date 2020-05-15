Small business owners want to know if Paycheck Protection Program loans will be forgiven
As more money flows from the Paycheck Protection Program and the government sets new guidelines, a lot of small business owners have unanswered questions.
One of the biggest ones -- will the loan be forgiven?
Judy Halston RT @patriot101: When i see MLK pics like this i sincerely want to cry. This is the way it should be. Small minority business owners are g… 4 minutes ago
Christineejellybeanie If they defund the police who is going to arrest small business owners for violated COVID guidelines? I don’t even want to know the answer! 14 minutes ago
Rominder Bhatha RT @derekmaltz_sr: LAW AND ORDER Must be number 1. I thought we had a very contagious pandemic? What about social distancing ? What about a… 43 minutes ago
JuiceHead RT @CARLISLE72: @ShannonSharpe I might have missed it,but had Kaepernick come out and denounce the violence and rioting and looting of the… 44 minutes ago
patchanon RT @4CosmicTweets: DS staged so many scenes. But 👉WAR IS real. PEOPLE got killed from it.T BUSINESS OWNERS large/small want 2open their bus… 1 hour ago
Donald Carlisle @ShannonSharpe I might have missed it,but had Kaepernick come out and denounce the violence and rioting and looting… https://t.co/dyseuxBzXS 1 hour ago
patchanon DS staged so many scenes. But 👉WAR IS real. PEOPLE got killed from it.T BUSINESS OWNERS large/small want 2open thei… https://t.co/6xo5SloQkm 1 hour ago
Blowris Jobson RT @chiseledfish: seeing a lot of lists of black-owned restaurants in the triangle circulating & wanna remind people to order from restaura… 2 hours ago
Even more help for small businessesLegislation to help small business is now heading to the president's desk for final approval. The measure will make it easier for business owners to use money from the Paycheck Protection Program.
Tweak To CEBA Program Coming For Canadian Small Businesses OwnersMinister Mary Ng says the Canada Emergency Business Account program will be changed to open it up to more small businesses owners without a business bank account.
What Are My Options If My Landlord Won't Help My Business With Lost Revenue?"Small Business Minister Mary Ng suggests avenues for financial relief for Canadian business owners during the pandemic.