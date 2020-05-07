Global  

Northwest Health COVID-19 Homeless Testing (5-21-20)

Video Credit: KQTV
Northwest Health COVID-19 Homeless Testing (5-21-20)
Northwest Health COVID-19 Homeless Testing (5-21-20)
Northwest Health COVID-19 Homeless Testing (5-21-20)

Local covid-19 testing expanded to st.

Joseph's homeless population today.

Northwest health officials took their mobile unit downtown and administered 50 tests.

Though publicized through the media, northwest staff said they weren't sure how many would show up because the homeless population often doesn't have much access to newspapers or television.

But they say testing this vulnerable population is vital.

(sot )"this community tends to be very high risk because they live in group settings and they don't have access to the water and soap and hygiee that a lot of other people have."

Northwest health plans to continue a regular schedule of covid-19 testing for the homless community.

They say they will have their mobile unit parked at their downtown clinic every wednesday for the forseeable future administering tests from 9 a.m.

To




