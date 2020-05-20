Warren Sells Out Medicare For All In VP Bid

During the primary Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden fought over "Medicare for All." Biden was against it while Warren was "all-in" for it.

She even told Biden that if he was against it he was "running in the wrong presidential primary.” Now, according to Politico, Warren is running for Vice President and she's singing a different tune about "Medicare for All." In a speech this week at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics she said it was not the right time for Medicare for All.

"I think right now people want to see improvements in our health care system, and that means strengthening the Affordable Care Act." Warren's critics have accused her of "selling out" to land the job Vice President.