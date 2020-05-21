Ukrain Lawmaker Releases Leaked Biden Calls

Private phone calls between Joe Biden and Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s former president have been leaked to the press.

The calls took place several years ago, when Biden was VP and Poroshenko was Ukraine's president.

The leaked conversations are part of a gathering storm brewing against Joe Biden.

Republicans are hoping to use the calls against him in the general election.

The calls were leaked by Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian politician who met with Rudy Giuliani.

According to the Washington Post the recordings shed relatively little new light on Biden’s actions in Ukraine.

They show that Biden linked loan guarantees for Ukraine to the ouster of the country’s prosecutor general in 2015.