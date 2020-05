Gov. Murphy Expected To Make Announcement Thursday On Loosening Restrictions For Some Outdoor Activities Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published now Gov. Murphy Expected To Make Announcement Thursday On Loosening Restrictions For Some Outdoor Activities The governor said he plans to announce more steps loosening restrictions heading into Memorial Day weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Murphy Expected To Make Announcement Thursday On Loosening Restrictions For Some Outdoor Activities WERE TAKEN SUFFICIENTPRECAUTIONS TO KEEP CLIENTSAND STAFF SAFE.MEANWHILE WE ARE AWAITINGNEW INFORMATION THIS NOON ONREOPENING FROM NEW JERSEYGOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY.THE GOVERNOR SAID HE PLANS TOANNOUNCE MORE STEPS TODAYLOOSENING RESTRICTIONS HEADINGINTO THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.THE CHANGES ARE EXPECTED TOHAVE TO DO MOSTLY WITH OUTDOORACTIVITIES.NEW JERSEY NOW HAS MORE THAN150,000 CONFIRMED CASES OF





Tweets about this Cranford Mayor Patrick Giblin Governor Murphy expected to make announcement today on outdoor activities including- batting cages, private tennis… https://t.co/FShH6pYENu 3 days ago

