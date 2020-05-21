Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000

South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000

This memorial day weekend, one northern California community is asking visitors to stay away.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000

This memorial day weekend.... one northern california community is asking visitors... to stay away... dont come south lake tahoe's police chief is telling tourists to stay away.

The message - comes as some south lake tahoe stores and restaurants have started to re-open...as part of the coronavirus recovery.

The el dorado county travel ban remains in place..allowing civil fines for violators.

We really want people to enjoy there memorial day weekend at their home where they live....with their families...not in tahoe this time unfortunately//// and it's a hefty fine 1000 dollars if you're up here vacationing.... the city of south lake tahoe passed the 1000 dollar travel ban in april.

So far they have issued only 5 citations total.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JulieRTeel

JulieTeel No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000 – Good Day Sacramento https://t.co/KTSx58x60k 2 hours ago

AMSYBE

Anjanette 💧☀️ Sooooo second home owners aren’t tourists right? - South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000 via ⁦… https://t.co/FUD6vB7sGf 9 hours ago

NorcalLiberal

Free thinker RT @ActionNewsNow: The city of South Lake Tahoe is warning tourists to stay away this Memorial Day Weekend. https://t.co/VHAb6IpH41 10 hours ago

ActionNewsNow

Action News Now The city of South Lake Tahoe is warning tourists to stay away this Memorial Day Weekend. https://t.co/VHAb6IpH41 12 hours ago

alexdatig

Alexandra Datig No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000 https://t.co/zT6fZGvzrD 1 day ago

nandoblue0

nandoblue0 No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000 – CBS Sacramento https://t.co/xOF7xrNkMu 1 day ago

kimfike12

kim fike🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @GoodDaySac: No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000 https://t.co/09efzXFttr 1 day ago

GoodDaySac

Good Day Sacramento No Tourists Allowed: South Lake Tahoe Warning Tourists Could Be Fined $1,000 https://t.co/09efzXFttr 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourists Not Allowed At Lake Tahoe For Upcoming Holiday Weekend [Video]

Tourists Not Allowed At Lake Tahoe For Upcoming Holiday Weekend

Tourists could be fined $1,000 a day.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:23Published