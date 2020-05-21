South Lake Tahoe warning tourists could be fined $1,000

This memorial day weekend, one northern California community is asking visitors to stay away.

This memorial day weekend.... one northern california community is asking visitors... to stay away... dont come south lake tahoe's police chief is telling tourists to stay away.

The message - comes as some south lake tahoe stores and restaurants have started to re-open...as part of the coronavirus recovery.

The el dorado county travel ban remains in place..allowing civil fines for violators.

We really want people to enjoy there memorial day weekend at their home where they live....with their families...not in tahoe this time unfortunately//// and it's a hefty fine 1000 dollars if you're up here vacationing.... the city of south lake tahoe passed the 1000 dollar travel ban in april.

So far they have issued only 5 citations total.