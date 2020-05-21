Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Gaza Strip
>
Schools in lockdown: 13-year-old takes on role of teacher in Gaza
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Schools in lockdown: 13-year-old takes on role of teacher in Gaza
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:50s - Published
11 minutes ago
Schools in lockdown: 13-year-old takes on role of teacher in
Gaza
With the state of emergency extended till June 5, schools have been turned into quarantine centres.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Treaty on Open Skies
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Moscow
Michigan
Beijing
Bangladesh
El Salvador
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Open Skies
Ratcliffe
Cyclone Amphan
Michigan Flooding
Bath & Body Works
Michael Cohen Released
WORTH WATCHING
UK health workers begin hydroxychloroquine trial
Starmer welcomes PM’s NHS surcharge U-turn
Hit the road, duck: Russian national guard stop traffic for birds family
Could Trump's Resistance To Mail In Voting Backfire?