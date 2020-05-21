Starmer welcomes PM’s NHS surcharge U-turn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described the Government’s U-turn on NHS surcharges as a “victory for common sense”.
Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer: Prime Minister's U-turn on foreign health workers' fee a good thingLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's U-turn on the fee for foreign health and care workers. Overseas health and care staff will be exempted..