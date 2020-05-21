Global  

Starmer welcomes PM’s NHS surcharge U-turn

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has described the Government’s U-turn on NHS surcharges as a “victory for common sense”.

Report by Jonesia.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer makes a statement in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's U-turn on the fee for foreign health and care workers. Overseas health and care staff will be exempted..

