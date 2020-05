Shift in types of jobs hiring Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:18s - Published 13 hours ago Shift in types of jobs hiring As America continues to rebound, we're seeing a shift in the types of jobs hiring and how companies are handling the process. Monster is reporting an increase in searches for graphic designer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Shift in types of jobs hiring ALSO HOW COMPANIES ARE HANDLINGTHE PROCESS.THE JOBS WEBSITE MONSTER ISREPORTING AN INCREASE INSEARCHES WITH THE WORDS'GRAPHIC DESIGNER' AND 'U-IDEVELOPER'.THERE'S ALSO AN UPTICK INBUSINESS OPERATIONS POSITIONS -FRONT LINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS.DELIVERY AND TRUCK DRIVERS AREALSO IN DEMAND.MONSTER'S CAREER EXPERT SAYS -FURLOUGHED AND LAID OFF WORKERSNEED TO START LOOKING AT ALLAVAILABLE OPPORTUNITIES.I WOULDN'T SIT THIS ONE OUT.I WOULD KEEP YOUR EYE ON THEPRIZE STAY FOCUSED STAYDETERMINED; INTERVIEW, APPLY TOJOBS AS SOON AS YOU SEE THEMONLINE.YOU CAN SET UP JOB ALERTS ONMONSTER FOR FREE.THEY'LL LAND IN YOUR INBOX .IM A FORMER CORPORATE RECRUITERAND I CAN SAY YOU SHOULD APPLYSAME DAY AND JUST REALLY TREATTHIS SERIOUSLY SO YOU CAN ACETHAT JOB INTERVIEW AT HOME.AND CHECK THIS OUT...THESE ARE ALL OF THE SPECIFICRESOURCES MONSTER HAS CREATEDON IT'S WEBSITE FOR JOB SEEKERS.THERE'S A NEW NURSING JOBS SITEFOR NEW GRADS AND IN DEMANDPOSITIONS...INCLUDING HOW TO GET HIRED INHEALTHCARE WITHOUT SPECIFICCERTIFICATIONS.THEY ALSO PARTNERED WITH CVS TOPOST 10-THOUSAND ESSENTIAL JOBLISTINGS.THERE ARE POSITIONS AVAILABLEIN LONG TERM SENIOR CARE .THEY'RE ALSO OFFERING FREE JOBLISTINGS FOR ALL FRONT-LINEINDUSTRIES THROUGH THE END OFTHE MONTH.RETURNING COLLEGE





