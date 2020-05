Paying tribute to our troops Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Paying tribute to our troops The 31st annual national memorial day concert won't be live at the nation's capitol, because of the pandemic. This weekend, a show will honor the service and sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Paying tribute to our troops MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT WON'T BELIVE AT THE NATION'S CAPITOLBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC---BUTTHAT'S NOT STOPPING THE TRIBUTETO OUR TROOPS.THIS WEEKEND--A SHOW WILL HONORTHE SERVICE AND SACRIFICES MADEBY OUR MEN AND WOMAN INUNIFORM--AND INCLUDE SPECIALSEGMENTS HIGHLIGHTING HEROESFIGHTING THE WAR AGAINSTCOVID-19.ACTOR--GARY SINISE-- IS HOSTINGTHE EVENT SET TO AIR SUNDAYNIGHT AT FIVE OH'CLOCK ONP-B-S.THIS IS A NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAYCONCERT WHERE WE CANCOLLECTIVELY GET TOGETHER ANDDO SOMETHING FOR 90 MINUTES TOMAKE SURE THAT WE HONOR ANDSALUTE THOSE WHO HAVE FALLEN INSERVICE AND THE MEN AND WOMENWHO ARE ON THE FRONT LINESFIGHTING COVID 19 RIGHT NOW.WE CAN'T IGNORE THAT, THAT'STHE REASON WE AREN'T LIVE INFRONT OF THE CAPITOL SO WE'REGONNA PAY TRIBUTE TO ALL THOSEFIRST RESPONDERS AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS WHO ARE OUT THEREJUST DOING BATTLE EVERYDAY TOGET US THROUGH THIS TERRIBLECRISIS THAT WE'RE IN.THIS YEAR'S LINE-UP INCLUDESPAST AND PRESENT GUESTS--- LIKEGENERAL COLIN POWELL, SAMELLIOTT, TRACE ADKINS, ANDKELLI O'HARA WITH THE NATIONALSYMPHONY ORCHESTRA.TOSS TO JUSTINSUNNY AND WARM WITH ANAFTERNOON HIGH OF 88 ANDBREEZES LIMITED TO 5-15 MPH.





You Might Like

Tweets about this