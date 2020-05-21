John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 hours ago John Krasinski's "Some Good News" Headed to ViacomCBS, Tom Brady Docuseries Coming to ESPN & More | THR News John Krasinski's "Some Good News" is leaving YouTube and headed to ViacomCBS., a Tom Brady docuseries will follow 'The Last Dance' at ESPN and Lori Loughlin and her husband agree to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. 0

