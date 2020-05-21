Wedding venues reopening in Iowa

Was the news hopeful brides and grooms in iowa were longing to hear... wedding venues reopen tomorrow.

Obviously?

The news comes with new guidelines.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in mason city at a popular wedding venue live?

To talk about some of the katie and george?

Diamond oak just outside mason city and clear lake is a picturesque venue?

Overlooking the winnebago river.

I'm told most summers?

10 thousand guests will make their way to the venue to help friends and family get hitched.

But before the happy couple says i do?

Owner scott bultje (bow?

Chi) is prepping his venue to meet governor reynold's guidelines.

Some of the changes include spacing out tables, reducing the number of guests per table to 6, and having servers in the buffet line.

Bultje tells me he has a busy summer ahead of him?

Including a stretch of weekends where there will be 3 ceremonies back to back.xxx "we had about a dozen weddings scheduled for may and june that have rescheduled to later dates.

Some of them have pushed back to later in the season and some have rescheduled for next year."

On average?

Boltje says the venue hosts 40 weddings every summer.

Live in cerro gordo county?

Alex jirgens?

Thanks, alex.