Troopers To Monitor For Social Distancing

Although Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, law enforcement will be out and about ensuring summer activities stay corona conscious.

This weekend is the unofficial start to summer which means more people will be out on the lakes and rivers.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with officials from the alabama law enforcement agency about reminders for boat safety.

Sophia looklive : "this memorial day weekend, alabama state troopers tell me they'' be out patrolling looking for the regular violations out on the water and they'll also be looking to make sure that everyone is following social distancing guidelines."

Vo: troopers stressed the importance of making sure everyone on a boat must have a personal flotation device such as a life jacket and children under the age of 8 must have a personal flotation device on at all times.

They anticipate a lot of people out on the water and want to remind you - waterways are like roadways - there are rules you need to follow.

And of course always have a designated driver.

Eric watson, marine police officer for alea: "we're not out running around on the water on a holiday weekend trying to ruin everyone's time.

We're trying to keep everyone safe as if your family was mine."

Sophia looklive : "troopers say during this pandemic, they have seen an increase in people out on the water, and they are expecting that to stay the same this memorial day weekend which is why they just want to make sure everyone stays safe.

In guntersville - sophia borrelli