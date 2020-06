Senior Spotlight: Ramona High math whiz Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 weeks ago Senior Spotlight: Ramona High math whiz We're honoring San Diego high school seniors who have had their senior year cut short by the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ILLNESS IS CAUSED BY AN IMMUNERESPONSE.WE'RE CONTINUING TO HONOR OURHIGH SCHOOL SENIORS WHO AREMISSING OUT ON THESE LIFE-LONGMEMORY, AN A PLUS MATH WHIZ FROMRAMONA HIGH SCHOOL IN OUR SENIORSPOTLIGHT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this