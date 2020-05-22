Cleveland woman says Frontier Airlines put her parents at risk by walking back on safety measures Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:52s - Published 12 hours ago Cleveland woman says Frontier Airlines put her parents at risk by walking back on safety measures A Cleveland woman is putting Frontier Airlines on blast after she says they walked back on their safety measures and put her elderly mother and father at risk. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jade Jarvis Cleveland woman says Frontier Airlines put her parents at risk by walking back on safety measures https://t.co/wBFM5DE1hq 48 minutes ago Maddy🌻 https://t.co/ugvpJGaHAd when @FlyFrontier still lies about their safety measures.. The women mentioned are my aunt… https://t.co/YcG4jzSBmL 14 hours ago Taneisha Cordell @joshualkimble Hey Josh! It’s truly unfortunate this is happening. My colleague @jadejarvisTV covered this today: https://t.co/tsKBrEowz9 15 hours ago