Fremont County opens businesses, just in time for Memorial Day

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Just in time for Memorial day, Fremont County is allowed to open its doors to visitors.

But it will still be an uphill climb to salvage a difficult start to the year.

ANSWER.IVAN RODRIGUEZ, DENVER7.




DenverChannel

Denver7 News Fremont County is opening businesses under a variance from the state, just in time for Memorial Day. https://t.co/ZbJGAY7E78 3 hours ago


