Chase Briscoe beats Busch at Darlington.

July ... sources also say orlando's walt disney world is the clear front- runner to become the nba's playing site ... denny hamlin won the rain shortened cup series race in darlington last night and now ... there's an x-finity race this race was supposed to run on tuesday, but got rained out so let's go to darlington after a 48-hour rain delay ... it's time to go racing at the lady in black ... with 15 laps to go michael annett brings out the 5th caution of the day to bunch up the field ... the caution will help kyle busch climb to 2nd after a good pit stop ... with 2 laps to go it's busch and chase briscoe battling for the lead ... briscoe will hold off the the nascar cup superstar for his 2nd win of the season and fourth of his career.

An emotional briscoe at the start finish line after a rough start