Print shop helps honor 2020 graduates with custom signs

The owners of print shop Marketink XL have had to pivot their business strategy several times over the last 28 years, but the coronavirus pandemic hit their Long Beach, CA small business particularly hard."We are a business-to-business service company and most of what we do is for large corporations and events," Mercedes Sepko said.

"When all the events got canceled, all of our business got canceled." As commencement ceremonies across the region were canceled or postponed, the Sepko's saw a need for their print shop in the community.

The Sepko's launched a new venture, called Honor Our Grads, and began printing yard signs honoring graduates at schools!