Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'



Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to Reunite in Vampire Movie 'Good Bad & Undead' The 'Game of Thrones' alums will star in the action adventure movie directed by Max Barbakow. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 16 hours ago