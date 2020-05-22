People Have Stopped Wearing Real Pants, But They’re Actually More Productive These Days Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:52s - Published 20 hours ago People Have Stopped Wearing Real Pants, But They’re Actually More Productive These Days Two in three Americans can’t remember when they last wore real pants, a new study from Mattress Firm suggests. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KellyAnn Pierce RT @LincolnsBible: We haven’t seen effects of donald’s great “re-opening” - economic or Covid. Both take time. Covid effects happen faster.… 2 minutes ago Bitter-Sweet 🦍 people have stopped wearing the masks?? 3 minutes ago Karina 💖 People have already stopped wearing masks so stupid 😤😤😤 10 minutes ago Mary 🍓 Now that they are wearing masks, some people have stopped respecting the 2m distance rule entirely. The grocery sto… https://t.co/tUg6eMNWd7 1 hour ago twistercat RT @STACEYNIGHTMARE: People in my neighborhood have stopped taking mask wearing seriously. I’m about to do the same with pants. 1 hour ago Chibii Hime We aren’t even close to safety yet, and people have stopped wearing masks while grocery shopping, or shopping of an… https://t.co/Qw2kCDy9ew 1 hour ago Stacey Nightmare People in my neighborhood have stopped taking mask wearing seriously. I’m about to do the same with pants. 1 hour ago DakTVFilm @GDLA @Tonysuniverse @Araksya why is @GigiGraciette the only one doing the right thing & wearing her mask?… https://t.co/Jr6MgoRRqs 5 hours ago