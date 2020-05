Coronavirus: Which sports events were postponed or cancelled this bank holiday? Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 week ago Coronavirus: Which sports events were postponed or cancelled this bank holiday? A look at some of the events that were due to take place this weekend before coronavirus forced a cancellation or postponement, with some of sport's showcase events scheduled for over the bank holiday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Oliver Dowden: Premier League may resume in mid-June



Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden says the Government are holding regular meetings with health experts and sports officials to help sporting events such as the Premier League.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Nicaraguan boxers compete in front of spectators despite COVID-19 pandemic threat



Spectators attend an evening of professional boxing in Managua, one of the very few sports events in the world taking place in front of an audience. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03 Published on April 26, 2020