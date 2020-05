Could this blood filter not yet FDA approved save COVID-19 patients?

CytoSorb is allowed to be used on our sickest patients through the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

DR LUCIAN DURHAM WITHFROEDTERT AND THE MEDICALCOLLEGE OF WISCONSIN ISON THEFRONT LINES OF THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.

HIS SEEN PATIENTS'BODIES TAKEN OVER BY THEVIRUS.

TO THE POINT THEY GOINTO MULTIPLE ORGAN FAILURE.you can see where it becomesa spiral and people just diefrom iTO COMBAT COVID ...HE'S USING AN EXPERIMENTALBLOOD FILTER CALLED "CYTOSORB"ON A FEW PATIENTS.SPECIFICALLY THOSE ON HEARTAND LUNG BYPASS MACHINES.

THEDEVICE FILTERS MOLECULES THATCAUSE INFLAMMATION ... OUT OFYOUR BLOOD its not much biggerthan the filter on yourrefrigerator but its got thesurface area of a soccer fieldand its got these micro beadsin it and what they do is theyabsorb and bind theinflammatory mediators thewhat you hear the cytokinesINTHEORY, THIS SHOULD STOPORGANS FROM GOING INTOIRREVERSIBLE FAILURE.

HE SAYSIT'S WORKED ON ALL THREEPATIENTS HE'S TREATED.

Thatthe blood pressures werestabilizing and organ functionimproved and that correlatedwith the lab values that weregoing up and started going downCYTOSORB IS NOT YET APPROVEDBY THE F-D-A.

CYTOSORB IS NOT YET APPROVEDBY THE F-D-A. BUT THE FEDERALAGENCY ALLOWS DOCTORS TO USEXPERIEMENTAL TREATMENTS RIGHTNOW ON THE SICKET PATIENTS.DOCTOR DURHAM SAYS THIS IS NOTA CURE ... BUT A WAY TO STOPTHE SYMPTOMS. HE HAS A WARNINGFOR THOSE WHO HAVE NOTCONTRACTED THE VIRUits the real deal and I'm asbig a cowboy as anybody itssomething you have to takeseriously the real message ispeople need to seek outmedical care because itaccelerates much more quicklythan we ever thought DR.DURHAM SAYS WE MAY NOT KNOWTHE LONG TERM EFFECTS ON ACOVID-19 PATIENTS LUNGS FORANOTHER SIX MONTHS TO A YEARAFTER THEY RECOVER.

THIS DEVICE CALLED "CYTOSORB"HAS BEEN USED FOR SEVERALYEARS ON MORE THAN 80-THOUSANDS OF PATIENTS INEUROPE, PRIMARILY FOR DIALYSISPATIENTS.

