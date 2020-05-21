Ones For Texas: Nursing Homes Using Art To Connect With The Outside World

Harry Knowles Watching a report about NURSING HOMES testing in Texas that Gov. Death here has ordered. But EXACTLY like the brea… https://t.co/SSQBDE9Rj0 12 hours ago
Linda Newman @km_kmf1 @joelockhart I have loved ones in Texas and Indiana so follow their dashboards daily. Indiana, a less urb… https://t.co/2aAI2F9XJ7 22 hours ago
🚂🌹Diana🌹🚈 RT @chuckwoolery: Remember when Democrats accused Republicans for throwing your Grandparents off a cliff? They even made an ad showing it.… 1 day ago
Jordan Williams RT @VDeleon12News: Mary Barnette started a petition hoping @GovAbbott will consider guidelines that would allow families to visit loved one… 4 days ago
Victoria Deleon Mary Barnette started a petition hoping @GovAbbott will consider guidelines that would allow families to visit love… https://t.co/udU5tQY6Be 4 days ago
Michelle Belanger @PalladiumDrive @GovAbbott And how many of those were in nursing homes? You know, the ones that Cuomo just said we… https://t.co/2QAwNmQAed 4 days ago
KENS 5 For weeks, people with loved ones in nursing homes have only been able to see them through windows. As the state be… https://t.co/K1OXAZ7aSz 4 days ago
Marti Reed RT @thatgingerish: For those looking for an update on Texas from outside the state:
We are basically fully open as of tomorrow. There’s li… 5 days ago
This nursing home is rocking out while staying inThe COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family. Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk. But two friends wanted..
Ones For Texas: Young Students Hit The Ground Running During PandemicFor many North Texans, the COVID-19 quarantine has meant more time on the couch watching movies and shows, but some local elementary students might inspire others to get off the couch and hit the..