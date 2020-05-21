Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ones For Texas: Nursing Homes Using Art To Connect With The Outside World

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Ones For Texas: Nursing Homes Using Art To Connect With The Outside World
Ones For Texas: Nursing Homes Using Art To Connect With The Outside World
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

headgeek666

Harry Knowles Watching a report about NURSING HOMES testing in Texas that Gov. Death here has ordered. But EXACTLY like the brea… https://t.co/SSQBDE9Rj0 12 hours ago

lindytx21

Linda Newman @km_kmf1 @joelockhart I have loved ones in Texas and Indiana so follow their dashboards daily. Indiana, a less urb… https://t.co/2aAI2F9XJ7 22 hours ago

Nana59_Texas

🚂🌹Diana🌹🚈 RT @chuckwoolery: Remember when Democrats accused Republicans for throwing your Grandparents off a cliff? They even made an ad showing it.… 1 day ago

JordanTVNews

Jordan Williams RT @VDeleon12News: Mary Barnette started a petition hoping @GovAbbott will consider guidelines that would allow families to visit loved one… 4 days ago

VDeleon12News

Victoria Deleon Mary Barnette started a petition hoping @GovAbbott will consider guidelines that would allow families to visit love… https://t.co/udU5tQY6Be 4 days ago

mbelanger227

Michelle Belanger @PalladiumDrive @GovAbbott And how many of those were in nursing homes? You know, the ones that Cuomo just said we… https://t.co/2QAwNmQAed 4 days ago

KENS5

KENS 5 For weeks, people with loved ones in nursing homes have only been able to see them through windows. As the state be… https://t.co/K1OXAZ7aSz 4 days ago

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @thatgingerish: For those looking for an update on Texas from outside the state: We are basically fully open as of tomorrow. There’s li… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This nursing home is rocking out while staying in [Video]

This nursing home is rocking out while staying in

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family. Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk. But two friends wanted..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:59Published
Ones For Texas: Young Students Hit The Ground Running During Pandemic [Video]

Ones For Texas: Young Students Hit The Ground Running During Pandemic

For many North Texans, the COVID-19 quarantine has meant more time on the couch watching movies and shows, but some local elementary students might inspire others to get off the couch and hit the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published