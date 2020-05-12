University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 hours ago University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission In a unanimous vote, the University of California school system has approved a plan to suspend the SAT or ACT test requirement for in-state applicants until 2024. 0

Recent related news from verified sources University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement University of California regents are suspending the ACT or SAT score requirement for admission. Many...

