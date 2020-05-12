Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s - Published
University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission

University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission

In a unanimous vote, the University of California school system has approved a plan to suspend the SAT or ACT test requirement for in-state applicants until 2024.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

University Of California To End SAT And ACT Admission Requirement

University of California regents are suspending the ACT or SAT score requirement for admission. Many...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

123_talent

123Talent, Inc RT @thehill: University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/3dtvCLkHt1 https://t.co/66leQQXVqq 1 hour ago

isgod_trump

TRUMP IsGOD https://t.co/6oijlZL4eP Only Black Brown & Stupid Need Apply - Caucasian & Asians Will be Tested 2 hours ago

2DianaAdams

Diana Adams University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS BEWARE Under SAT Scores Ch… https://t.co/u14cOju2yr 2 hours ago

NSgroupCO

nsGroup University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements | TheHill https://t.co/OXRzjo8cwq 5 hours ago

michaelsafyan

Michael Safyan 🌎🇺🇸✡️❤🗽🌊⚖️ The ACT and SAT are imperfect, but it is definitely better to have 1 (or 2) standard tests than for students to hav… https://t.co/dtMbNMX6TD 5 hours ago

LatinaR2

NaturalHairLatina University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/I6lJVlhqiM 5 hours ago

Rima_Regas

Rima Regas, Blog#42 University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/sptmsoeoH1 #HigherEd 7 hours ago

thejimjams

James Hirsen Idiocracy: University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/5NwFbjripN 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UC President Janet Napolitano: Lets Suspend SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission Until 2024 [Video]

UC President Janet Napolitano: Lets Suspend SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission Until 2024

The University of California’s president is advising that UC schools stop requiring undergrad applicants to take either the SAT or ACT tests until 2024.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published