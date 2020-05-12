University of California System Suspends SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission

In a unanimous vote, the University of California school system has approved a plan to suspend the SAT or ACT test requirement for in-state applicants until 2024.
123Talent, Inc RT @thehill: University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/3dtvCLkHt1 https://t.co/66leQQXVqq 1 hour ago
TRUMP IsGOD https://t.co/6oijlZL4eP
Only Black Brown & Stupid Need Apply - Caucasian & Asians Will be Tested 2 hours ago
Diana Adams University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements PARENTS & GRANDPARENTS BEWARE Under SAT Scores Ch… https://t.co/u14cOju2yr 2 hours ago
nsGroup University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements | TheHill https://t.co/OXRzjo8cwq 5 hours ago
Michael Safyan 🌎🇺🇸✡️❤🗽🌊⚖️ The ACT and SAT are imperfect, but it is definitely better to have 1 (or 2) standard tests than for students to hav… https://t.co/dtMbNMX6TD 5 hours ago
NaturalHairLatina University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/I6lJVlhqiM 5 hours ago
Rima Regas, Blog#42 University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/sptmsoeoH1 #HigherEd 7 hours ago
James Hirsen Idiocracy: University of California system suspends SAT and ACT requirements https://t.co/5NwFbjripN 7 hours ago
UC President Janet Napolitano: Lets Suspend SAT, ACT Requirement for Admission Until 2024The University of California’s president is advising that UC schools stop requiring undergrad applicants to take either the SAT or ACT tests until 2024.