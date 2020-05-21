Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 03:03s - Published
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Summer is just around the corner and so far, we've got some solid picks for which song could be crowned "Song of the Summer." Which song do you think will take the title?

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gaga & Ariana team up for unstoppable diva duet 'Rain On Me' [Video]

Gaga & Ariana team up for unstoppable diva duet 'Rain On Me'

The return of the greats with Lady Gaga, Deadmau5 and Doja Cat all bringing new music.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
The Weeknd Releases 'In Your Eyes' Remix With Doja Cat | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd Releases 'In Your Eyes' Remix With Doja Cat | Billboard News

The Weeknd returned early Thursday morning (May 21) with easily the biggest one of them all: an “In Your Eyes (Remix)” with Doja Cat.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:20Published