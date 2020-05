Nonprofit offers free internet and computers to 1,500 Arizonians

A Utah based nonprofit is offering 1,500 Arizona families free access to their education software, internet and computers to families in need.

NAT PRACTICING THE ALPHABETA CRUCIAL PART IN HELPING ACHILD LEARN TO READ.

RESEARCHSHOWS A CHILD'S BRAIN GROWS90% BEFORE THEY STARTKINDERGARTEN WHICH IS WHYEARLY EDUCATION IS SOIMPORTANT.

SOT: KIM FISCHER /DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC RELATIONSFOR WATERFORD.ORG WHEN COVIDHIT, OUR PHILANTHROPICPARTNERS CAME TO US AND SAIDWE ARE REALIZING THAT THEIRARE GOING TO BE A LOT OFCHILDREN WITHOUT ACCESS TO ANYFORM OF EARLY EDUCATION FORFOUR TO 6 MONTHS.

(9) KIMFISCHER WITH WATERFORD.ORGSAYS THE NONPROFIT WANTED TOGIVE BACK TO FAMILIES MOSTIMPACTED BY COVID-19 WITHKIDS ENTERING ELEMENTARYSCHOOL THIS FALL.

IT'SOFFERING FREE ACCESS TO THEIREDUCATION PROGRAM WATERFORDUPSTART AS WELL AS INTERNETAND COMPUTERS TO ARIZONAFAMILIES 200% OF POVERTY ORBELOW& FOR EXAMPLE IF YOU'REA FAMILY OF FIVE ACCORDINGTO 2020 FEDERAL POVERTYGUIDELINES THE ANNUAL INCOMEIN YOUR HOUSEHOLD WOULD NEEDTO BE $61,360 OR BELOW.

SOT:KIM FISCHER / DIRECTOR OFPUBLIC RELATIONS FORWATERFORD.ORG THESE FAMILIESARE FOCUSED ON PUTTING FOOD ONTHE TABLE RIGHT NOW.

DOINGWHAT THEY CAN FOR THEIRCHILDREN'S EDUCATION IS NOT ASIMPORTANT AS MAKING SURE THEYCAN HAVE A ROOF OVER THEIRHEAD AND PAY THEIR BILLS SO WEJUST WANT TO TAKE THAT STRESSOFF THEIR PLATE.

(16) FISCHERSAYS 1,500 FAMILIES AREELIGBLE IN ARIZONA BUT15,000 ACROSS NINE OTHERSTATES.

FISCHER SAYS THE STARTDATE WILL BE JUNE 1ST.

SOT:KIM FISCHER / DIRECTOR OFPUBLIC RELATIONS FORWATERFORD.ORG THE BIG HOPE ISTHAT WE ARE ABLE TO HELP THESECHILDREN GET A GOOD EDUCATIONTHAT WILL LEAD THEM TO A GREATEDUCATION STARTING INKINDERGARTEN AND BEYOND.

(8)ON CAM REPORTER FISCHER SAYSONLY A LITTLE MORE THAN 200FAMILIES HAVE APPLIED SO FARIN ARIZONA.

IF YOU'REINTERESTED IN APPLYING HEADTO OUR WEBSITE KGUN9.COM.

