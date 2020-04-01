Everyone's now searching for sneeze guards online — here's where to buy one

Medical professionals have been using facial shields as part of their Personal Protective Equipment, since the pandemic started.But now, more and more people are beginning to wear them in public as the country begins reopening.But just how efficient are they compared to masks?.While sneeze guards don’t replace social distancing and hand washing, they can help act as an extra barrier of protection.Sneeze guards for your face might be the most common type, but the plexiglass barriers you see at businesses also act as sneeze guards.Right now, the most reliable options available for desktop and facial sneeze guards are on Etsy