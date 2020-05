Abducted 9-year-old Florida boy found dead, Amber Alert canceled Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Abducted 9-year-old Florida boy found dead, Amber Alert canceled A 9-year-old boy reportedly abducted from South Florida on Thursday night has been found dead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Story: https://bit.ly/2LRArje 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Abducted 9-year-old Florida boy found dead, Amber Alert canceled CRASHING.NO WORD ON WHAT CAUSES THATCRASH.I SAD UPDATE.AUTHORITIES FOUND A MISSINGNINE-YEAR-OLD BOY DEAD.TWO MEN ABDUCTED ALEJANDRORIPLEY FROM HIS MOTHER'S CAR INMIAMI.THEY HAVE NOT SAID WHAT LED TOHIS DEATH.THEY SAID TWO MEN IN A LIGHTBLUE, FOUR DOOR SEDAN FOLLOWED





