Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could ease restrictions sooner than planned if situation allows

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the latest Covid-19 developments, and further outlines plans on easing the lockdown.

The First Minister said: “Not all of the phase one measures will necessarily be introduced next Thursday, but I hope that most of them will be, or at least a day or two afterwards.” Ms Sturgeon also clarified that people will be able to spend time outside, while adhering to social distancing, with others from one household at a time.

She urged people to “use their judgement” when it comes to activities in phase one.

