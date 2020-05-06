Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer reflects on the second anniversary.

Designer Claire Waight Keller was responsible for the wedding dress that Meghan Markle wore and she's opened up on her emotions that day.
Happy Anniversary Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan!Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly wrote a "beautiful, sentimental message" for Prince Harry on their second wedding anniversary.
What Givenchy's shakeup says about the Meghan Markle effectJust two years after making one of the most iconic wedding dresses of our time, Clare Waight Keller is out at the fashion house. What went wrong?