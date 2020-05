Emma Mackey is to play the lead role in an upcoming Emily Bronte biopic The actress will portray the 'Wuthering Heights' author and will be joined by Joe Alwyn, who will play her conflicted lover.

Fionn Whitehead and Emily Beecham have also been approached to appear in the film as siblings Branwell and Charlotte Bronte respectively.

The movie is expected to begin filming in Yorkshire, England, in early 2021.