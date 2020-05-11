Global  

Nicholas Hoult's Mission: Impossible as he 'drops out of 7th film' The 'X-Men' star was due to portray a villain in the latest film in the franchise - which will see Tom Cruise reprise his role as spy Ethan Hunt - but Hoult is no longer thought to be involved in the project.

According to Deadline, the delay in the film's production, due to the global health crisis, has put the star in conflict with another of his commitments.

Esai Morales has joined the cast as his replacement.

The movie's director Christopher McQuarrie appeared to confirm Morales' role in the seventh and eighth 'Mission: Impossible' movies this week.

He shared a picture of him on his Instagram page, and added the caption:

