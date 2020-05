As cinema halls remain close amid COVID-19 lockdown, films are eyeing on OTT platforms to reach audience.

Intriguing trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo dropped on May 22.

Revolving around semi-urban landscape, trailer of comedy-drama flick gives an insight to strained day-to-day relationship between landlord (Amitabh) and tenant (Ayushman).

Gulabo Sitabo will release on June 12 on Amazon Prime.

Movie has been helmed by Vicky Donor, Piku fame Shoojit Sircar.