'White Lines' Cast Say Their Series Is 'Pure Escapism' During Quarantine Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:07s - Published 4 days ago 'White Lines' Cast Say Their Series Is 'Pure Escapism' During Quarantine The cast of "White Lines", including Laura Haddock, Angela Griffin, and Daniel Mays, say their new Netflix series is "pure TV escapism" and share why it's just what audiences need right now during lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ET Canada Watch: The cast of @netflix's newest thriller series #WhiteLines share why it's "pure TV escapism" during quarantine https://t.co/BhDDL17FRI 3 days ago ThatsYourLotti 🤨 Watching White Lines thinking why don’t they just cast people from Manchester instead of casting southerners doing… https://t.co/FC5wZoLxmv 6 days ago