8 Helpful Baking Tips Every Beginner Should Know With more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are trying their hand at baking.

Here are eight helpful tips to aid all the new bakers out there.

1.

Invest in a silicone baking mat.

Not only do they prevent stuck-on messes, they’re also reusable, unlike aluminum foil.

2.

Before you start, measure and set out all of your ingredients for a smoother baking process.

3.

To prevent cookies from spreading when baking, allow them to chill in the refrigerator first.

4.

Don’t overmix!

It can lead to too much gluten development, making your baked goods unpleasantly chewy.

5.

Get a digital scale to make sure you’re using the exact quantities that a recipe is asking for.

6.

Make sure all of your ingredients are at room temperature before you start baking.

7.

If a recipe calls for softened butter, don't use melted butter.

It loses its ability to hold air.

8.

Don’t skip steps when baking.

Baking is a science, and careless substitutions will negatively affect your end results.