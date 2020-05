Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is preparing sehri and iftari for about 500 Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan amid Ramzan.

The shrine had converted its Aashirwad Bhawan into a quarantine facility in March in view of Covid-19.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide food.

The Shrine is one of the most revered Hindu shrines.