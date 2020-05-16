Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provides 'sehri', 'iftari' to Muslims quarantined in Katra

During Ramzan, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board provided 'sehri' and 'iftari' to Muslims quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra.

Nearly 500 people had been quarantined in this centre and all the facilities were being provided by the Shrine Board.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, Ramesh Kumar said, "We were informed that Muslims at the quarantine centre are observing fast and need food early in the morning and in the evening.

So we changed our schedule accordingly so that they can have 'sehri' and 'iftrai'." He also said that we will try to provide special recipes to them on Eid.